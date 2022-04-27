X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Up 0.6%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.94. Approximately 14,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 161,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

