X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Trading 0.8% Higher

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.62. 2,479,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,479,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.38.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.