Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of XENE stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,176. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

