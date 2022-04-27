XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.39

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 1998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

XPEL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $935,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $16,877,890. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after buying an additional 502,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in XPEL by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

