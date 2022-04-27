Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Yandex worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $156,665,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Yandex by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,788,000 after buying an additional 209,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,914,000 after acquiring an additional 185,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Yandex by 312.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 185,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.