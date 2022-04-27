Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 3,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 211,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Youdao alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Youdao by 240.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 141,499 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.