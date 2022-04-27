Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Post $1.88 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CATC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,661. The company has a market capitalization of $589.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

