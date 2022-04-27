Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3,778.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 115,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.