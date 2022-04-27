Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEBO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $804.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

