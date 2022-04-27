Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Post $1.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 373.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $10.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.47. 1,534,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,827. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.