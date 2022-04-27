Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) to announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $861.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,737. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

