Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. 1,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

