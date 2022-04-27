Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.56. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

