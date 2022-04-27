Zacks: Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.41 Million

Brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) to post $304.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.20 million and the lowest is $302.70 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $219.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trade Desk.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.
Trade Desk stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. 112,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,340,351. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 209.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.14. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
