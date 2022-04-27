Zacks: Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.41 Million

Brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) to post $304.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.20 million and the lowest is $302.70 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $219.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. 112,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,340,351. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 209.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.14. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.