Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BrightView reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32. BrightView has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BrightView by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,308 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in BrightView by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BrightView by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BrightView by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in BrightView by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.