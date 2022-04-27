Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ earnings. Clean Energy Fuels also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Energy Fuels.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 45,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.26 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

