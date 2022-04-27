Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.56) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 2,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,010. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,589,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $18,147,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

