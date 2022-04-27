Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,873,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,279. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

