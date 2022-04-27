Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 357,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. 10,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 442.13%.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.