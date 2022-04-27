Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Harrow Health’s earnings. Harrow Health reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harrow Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harrow Health.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $171.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,343 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

