Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) to post $75.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.40 million and the lowest is $71.07 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $76.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $332.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $365.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $398.35 million, with estimates ranging from $369.04 million to $425.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPRT. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 793,555 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,068,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 21.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,524,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 451,858 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,506,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 328,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,762. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

About Westport Fuel Systems (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.