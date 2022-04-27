Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.22 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,807,578 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

