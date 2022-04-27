Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.22 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,807,578 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.