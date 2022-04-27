Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Banc of California by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 7,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,958. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

