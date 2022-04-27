Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cocrystal Pharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COCP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

COCP traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,421. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $46.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 242,270 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

