Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.20 Million

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $227.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. Cumulus Media posted sales of $201.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $999.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $986.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,963. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $305.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.