Zacks: Brokerages Expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. iSun posted sales of $7.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year sales of $151.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $165.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iSun.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of iSun from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iSun in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iSun by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iSun by 69.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iSun in the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iSun by 21.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. iSun has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.21.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

