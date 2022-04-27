Zacks: Brokerages Expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. iSun posted sales of $7.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year sales of $151.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $165.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iSun.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of iSun from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iSun in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. iSun has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.21.
iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)
iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.
