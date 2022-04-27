Zacks: Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.23. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

JBT traded up $11.53 on Wednesday, reaching $114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,359. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,147,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $235,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

