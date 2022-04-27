Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Announce -$3.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.86). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($14.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($13.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($11.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.53) to ($5.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,886,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX opened at $65.93 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

