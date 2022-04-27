Zacks: Brokerages Expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $641.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) to report sales of $641.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.34 million to $649.24 million. ONE Gas posted sales of $625.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 413,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,493. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

