Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Announce $1.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) to report $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.36. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $10.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $276.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

