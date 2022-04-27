Zacks: Brokerages Expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will post $210.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the highest is $211.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $821.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $844.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $982.76 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

NYSE:COOK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. Traeger has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,188,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

