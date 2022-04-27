Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Sell

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 2,378,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,290. The firm has a market cap of $970.13 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in DHT by 831.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in DHT by 47.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 107,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

