Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Hold

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Get Euroseas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESEA. TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ ESEA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 85,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,430. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.88 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.