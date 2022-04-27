Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Hold

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CYD. Greenridge Global reduced their price target on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,249. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

