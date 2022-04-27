Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NGL stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $262.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.36.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 827,157 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,878,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 544,694 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,023,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 666,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 182,190 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.