ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $510,202.54

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $510,202.54 and $147.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00381279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00080603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00084859 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006155 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

