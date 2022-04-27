Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $374.11 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

