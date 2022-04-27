Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

