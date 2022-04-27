Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

ZION traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

