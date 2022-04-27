Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Short Interest Update

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the March 31st total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZSAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 7,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,173. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.35. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZSAN shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

