Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,544,000 after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,784,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.54. 25,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.