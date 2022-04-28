$0.08 EPS Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

NYMT stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 218,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,338. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

