-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KORE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KORE Group.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KORE Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on KORE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

KORE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KORE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

