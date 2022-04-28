$0.09 EPS Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. NOW’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth $913,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NOW by 172.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the third quarter worth about $1,076,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 105.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 46,619 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 30,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.84 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

