-$0.14 EPS Expected for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). Wolfspeed posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of WOLF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.16. 2,326,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

