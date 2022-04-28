-$0.18 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BIGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,358. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

