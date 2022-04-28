-$0.32 EPS Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXDX. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accelerate Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of AXDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 11,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,134. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

In related news, Director Hany Massarany bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

