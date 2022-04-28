-$0.35 EPS Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 541,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,520. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

