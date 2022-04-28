$0.37 EPS Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,775,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 819.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,925,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. 95,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

