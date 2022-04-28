$0.37 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 164,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

